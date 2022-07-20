The Splot String Quartet opens the series on July 22, performing music by Philip Glass, Ludvig van Beethoven and Karol Szymanowski.

If you're looking for a little music to accompany your lunch this summer, you're in luck. The popular Henry J. Bruman Summer Chamber Music Festival, presented by the UCLA Center for 17th- and 18th-Century Studies, features five free concerts this summer, all taking place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Powell Library Rotunda.

The series opens Friday, July 22, with the Splot String Quartet, which was formed in 2019 by four graduates of Fryderyk Chopin University of Music in Warsaw, Poland. The group appears courtesy of iPalpiti Festival of International Laureates as its quartet-in-residence, and will be performing “String Quartet No. 4, ‘Buczak’” by Philip Glass; “String Quartet No. 6 in B-flat Major, op. 18” by Ludvig van Beethoven; and “String Quartet No. 2, op. 56” by Karol Szymanowski.

Additional concerts include:

Aug. 2: Colón Duo Cellists Emilio and Cara Elise Colón play works from the 18th and 19th centuries.

Aug. 5: Yu & I Duo International folk music performed by violinist YuEun Kim and classical guitarist Ines Thomé.

Aug. 8: Lyris Quartet Works by Mozart and Ravel performed by the award-winning Los Angeles group.

Aug. 9: Duo Novae Violinist and UCLA alumnus Ambroise Aubrun and violist Kate Hamilton play works from across three centuries of classical music.

All concerts are free and open to the public. No registration required.