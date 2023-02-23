Chelsea Shover, an assistant professor in residence at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been named a trailblazer by the National Institutes of Health HEAL Initiative for her research on addiction. She was presented with the inaugural NIH HEAL Initiative Director’s Award on Feb. 22 in Bethesda, Maryland.

The HEAL — Helping to End Addiction Long-term — award recognizes investigators for their research, mentorship, interdisciplinary collaboration and community partnership in addressing national public health crises such as opioid addiction, overdose and chronic pain. Researchers in the early to middle stages of their career receive the Trailblazer Award.

“I’m honored to receive this award and excited to share more about the work we have been doing to track and prevent overdose in Los Angeles County,” said Shover, who is in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the Geffen School of Medicine.