Cheryl Keyes, chair of the UCLA Department of African American Studies and professor of ethnomusicology and global jazz studies at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, won a silver medal from the Global Music Awards for “Sundiata Keita Overture,” which she composed, produced and directed. Her piece was honored for outstanding achievement in the composition category.

“Sundiata Keita Overture” tells the story of the African Mali Empire, which was founded by the Sundiata Keita, a prince. The world premiere of the composition was performed June 5 in Royce Hall at the Prelude to Juneteenth Day Celebration,UCLA’s first-ever event to mark the federal holiday. The event was organized and presented by the African American studies department.

Keyes also produced the program, with Antoine T. Clark serving as conductor. The multimedia event featured the premiere of another composition, “Symphony #4: Juneteenth Symphony (Identity 34:1)” by Earl Louis Stewart. Other performers included the African American Music Ensemble at UCLA, led by Diane White-Clayton; alumnus Bernard Brown, a dancer and choreographer; violinist Karen Briggs; and freestyle lyricist Medusa the Gangsta Goddess.

Other honors Keyes has received include Indiana University’s Herman C. Hudson Alumni Award and an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding World Music Album for her debut CD “Let Me Take You There.” This is her second time winning a Global Music Award. She was previously recognized with a silver medal for outstanding achievement for her double-single “Hollywood and Vine.”

Read more about Keyes and “Sundiata Keita Overture” on the school of music’s website.