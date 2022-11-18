Lucy Avetisyan, associate vice chancellor and chief information officer at UCLA, has been honored by Scoop News Group as part of its inaugural EdScoop 50 Awards. The awards, which were announced on Nov. 1, honor people in the higher education technology community who make a positive impact across universities.

Avetisyan was recognized for building high-performance teams and achieving results to support UCLA’s education, research and service goals. She oversees the Digital Campus Road Map, which outlines how to strengthen the campus’s technology foundation. Under her guidance, IT services’ priorities include customer service as well as employee growth and fulfillment.

This year’s winners represent 40 institutions, two university systems, seven private-sector companies and one professional organization across the U.S. Members of the higher education IT community nominated more than 200 leaders and projects for the awards.