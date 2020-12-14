Cho-Jui Hseih, assistant professor of computer science, has received the Samsung AI Researcher of the Year award, which recognizes five individuals from around the world who have made outstanding contributions to the field of artificial intelligence. Hseih was recognized by the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology for his work on improving the robustness and efficiency of AI neural networks.

Hsieh, who received $30,000, spoke about his research at the Samsung AI Forum.

Hseih’s research is focused on developing new algorithms for large-scale machine-learning problems. He is also researching general machine-learning problems, such as generative administrative networks, reinforcement learning, learning to learn and learning word/graph embeddings.