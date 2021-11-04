Dr. Christopher Seet, an assistant professor of hematology-oncology, has received a $200,000 research grant from the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The funds will support research into improving cell therapies for cancer. Seet’s lab focuses on developing T cell cancer therapies through stem cell engineering and investigating the mechanisms by which tumor cells can be better targeted by the immune system.

Seet is also a member of the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA. He is graduate of the UCLA Specialty Training and Advanced Research program, or STAR. His previous awards include the UCLA CTSI KL2 Translational Science Award and a K08 Mentored Physician Scientist Training award from the National Cancer Institute.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano. Since 1993, it has awarded more than $260 million in research grants.