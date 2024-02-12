Professor Cindy Fan, vice provost for international studies and global engagement at UCLA, was named one of five new inductees joining the National Academy for International Education.

The honorary society and think tank’s core tenets include diversity of perspectives and a commitment to equity, collaboration, and pushing the boundaries of knowledge. The academy’s inductees, from higher education institutions and organizations, represent countries across the globe. The academy was launched in March 2021 with an inaugural class of 23 leaders.

Fan, who is responsible for UCLA’s global strategy, international partnerships and global engagement, is the first woman and Asian American to hold the vice provost position. She has spearheaded UCLA Global Forums, provides strategic leadership for the university’s international programs and oversees the UCLA International Institute.

The geography professor, who joined UCLA faculty in 1989, is known for her research on migration, regional development and gender in China, and has published numerous articles.