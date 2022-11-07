Cindy Yee-Bradbury, a professor of clinical psychology and behavioral neuroscience at the UCLA College, has been honored by the Society for Psychophysiological Research with the distinguished contributions to psychophysiology award. The award, which she received at the international society’s annual meeting, is the organization’s highest honor.

The Society for Psychophysiological Research fosters research at the intersection of the psychological and physiological aspects of human behavior. It does so by publishing scientific literature, including the journal Psychophysiology, and holds yearly conferences for the presentation of new scientific material.

Yee-Bradbury has been a researcher at UCLA since 1990 and a professor since 2011. She also serves on the board of directors at the Society for Psychophysiological Research and is currently president of the Academy of Psychological Clinical Science.