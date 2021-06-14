Adriana Vazquez, UCLA professor of classics, has been awarded the 2021–22 Rome Prize for her project “Window Reception: Brazilian Neoclassical Poetry and Lusophone Classics Across the Atlantic.”

The American Academy in Rome annually selects Rome Prize winners by independent juries of distinguished artists and scholars through a national competition. The 11 disciplines supported by the academy include ancient studies, architecture, design, historic preservation and conservation, landscape architecture, literature, medieval studies, modern Italian studies, music composition, Renaissance and early modern studies, and visual arts. These fellowships support advanced independent work and research in the arts and humanities.

Vazquez came to UCLA in 2017. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Stanford University and her doctorate at the University of Washington. Vazquez has pursued research on classical reception with a focus on Spanish- and Portuguese-language poetry of the Iberian Peninsula and South America. Her research interests also include ancient literary criticism, neo-Latin poetic production and translation theory.