Two UCLA faculty members will speak as part of “COVID-19: The Battle to Save Black Lives” virtual town hall on Thursday, April 30, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. The webinar will focus on solution-based discussion about the health, economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Black communities.

Vickie Mays, UCLA professor of psychology and of health services, is director of the UCLA Center on Bridging Research, Innovation, Training and Education for Minority Health Disparities Solutions. She has been working with members of Congress on a Health Equity Data Collection Bill, as well as research directions that can result in better models of prediction and preparation to reduce the number of infections and deaths in the Black community.

Dr. Richard Allen Williams, clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, is president and founder of the Minority Health Institute, the organzation that is presenting the webinar. Williams also is a past president of the National Medical Association and founder of the Association of Black Cardiologists.

The conversation will educate, equip and empower people with information to build an effective action plan during the pandemic. Admission is free but registration in advance is required. To register, visit the event’s Zoom page or email mhinst3425@gmail.com.

Other panelists are: