Dr. Daniel Beswick, associate professor-in-residence of otolaryngology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has received a $2.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to study sinus disease in children with cystic fibrosis.

The NIH-funded project, which is also supported by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, will determine the extent to which a recently developed treatment has addressed sinus disease and smell loss in this specific patient population. Beswick, who is also an attending surgeon in the department of head and neck surgery at UCLA Health, hopes to learn if certain treatments started early in life can minimize or prevent these chronic complications — clinically significant yet understudied disease issues that can lead to lifelong olfactory loss.

Beswick’s basic science and clinical research has received numerous grants and won first-prize awards from national societies. He has also co-authored over 95 publications, along with multiple book chapters on chronic sinusitis, sinus surgery, sinonasal tumors and related topics.

The grant is active, with the study continuing through June 30, 2025.