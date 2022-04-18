Dr. Daniel Geschwind, the Gordon and Virginia MacDonald Distinguished Professor in Human Genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, was awarded the 2022 Cotzias Lecture and Award from the American Academy of Neurology.

Established in 1978, the academy’s highest award is named for Dr. George Cotzias, who with colleagues developed L-dopa, the most commonly used treatment for Parkinson’s disease. The academy has recognized seven Nobel laureates, as well as members of the National Academy of Sciences and National Institutes of Health directors.

Geschwind directs the UCLA Institute for Precision Health, where he applies systems biology methods in neurologic and psychiatric disease. His laboratory showed that gene co-expression has a reproducible network structure that can be used to understand neurobiological mechanisms in health and disease. He also led early studies defining the molecular pathology of autism and several other psychiatric disorders.