Dr. Daniel Geschwind, the Gordon and Virginia MacDonald Distinguished Professor of Human Genetics, Neurology and Psychology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, was awarded the National Academy of Medicine’s 2022 Rhoda and Bernard Sarnat International Prize in Mental Health in recognition of his pioneering research and leadership in autism genetics.

The Sarnat Prize, which includes a medal and a $20,000 prize, is the academy’s highest honor related to the brain and mental health. Geschwind, who was elected to the elite panel in 2011, will receive the award at the organization’s annual meeting on Oct. 16.

In the award announcement, the National Academy of Medicine credited Geschwind with shaping the modern era of research in autism genetics by helping to create and lead the Autism Genetic Resource Exchange with the Cure Autism Now foundation, the first open-access resource for research on autism spectrum disorder that was relied on by scientists around the world.

