Daniel Solórzano, a professor at the UCLA School of Education and Information Studies, has been elected to the AERA Council, the governing board for the American Education Research Association. He teaches in the social science and comparative education division and the UCLA César E. Chávez Department of Chicana/o and Central American Studies.

Solórzano, who is also director of the Center for Critical Race Studies in Education at UCLA, will serve a three-year term on the council. UCLA professors Sylvia Hurtado, Teresa McCarty and Tyrone Howard are current council members.

Earlier this year, Solórzano received the Spencer Foundation Mentor Award for his efforts in supporting education research students. In 2007, he received the UCLA Distinguished Teaching Award. He specializes in critical race theory and racial microaggressions and microaffirmations.

Read the full news release on the UCLA School of Information and Education Studies website.