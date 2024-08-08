Dr. David Hayes-Bautista, a distinguished professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been honored by the Hispanic National Bar Foundation with its 2024 Academic Leadership Award. The award recognizes leaders who exemplify their mission of helping Hispanic students gain access to higher education and the legal profession. Hayes-Bautista was recognized for his contributions to health policy and Latino studies in both law and academia.

He is director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture as well as co-director of the center’s Leadership for Latino Health Institute. His research primarily focuses on the health of the Latino population and has been used to teach medical students, residents and providers how to care for Latino patients.

Hayes-Bautista’s publications have appeared in Family Medicine and the American Journal of Public Health, and his columns have appeared in the Los Angeles Times and La Opinión. His most recent book, “The Latino Big Bang in California: The Diary of Justo Veytia, a Mexican Forty-Niner,” was published by the University of New Mexico Press.