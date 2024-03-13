UCLA Samueli School of Engineering Dean Emeritus Vijay Dhir, a distinguished professor emeritus of mechanical and aerospace engineering, as well as chemical and biomolecular engineering, has been elected as a member of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Austria, the nongovernmental association brings together more than 2,000 leading scholars and practitioners — among them 32 Nobel Prize winners from across Europe — who are elected for their achievements in science, arts and governance. Dhir will be a member of its technical and environmental sciences cohort.

Dhir, who joined the UCLA faculty in 1974, continues to teach classes and lead research at the Boiling Heat Transfer Lab at UCLA. As dean of UCLA Samueli from 2003–15, Dhir oversaw the school’s expansion, adding more than 90 new faculty members and two new buildings, growing student enrollment from 4,000 to more than 5,000 and establishing 10 major externally funded research centers in emerging fields.

Under his leadership, the school established its Bioengineering Department and launched its Master of Science in Engineering Online program, which has been ranked the No. 1 online engineering master’s program by the U.S. News and World Report for the second year in a row and six times in 10 years.

