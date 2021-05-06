Deanna Needell, professor of mathematics and the Dunn Family Professor of Data Theory, has accepted the position of executive director of the Institute for Digital Research and Education.

Needell’s focus on data analysis, algorithms, statistics and computational mathematics, as well as her commitment to community partnerships and equity, are in alignment with the institute’s strategic plans.

Her research encompasses many aspects of data science, with particular attention to a broad range of societal challenges, from understanding disease and more effective treatments to analyzing case files and helping free innocent persons convicted of crimes. Needell also actively promotes opportunities for women and historically marginalized individuals in data science, mathematics and technology.

In her new role, Needell will help develop systems, methods, processes, programs and policies that address the opportunities and issues surrounding innovative, data-driven research.

The institute’s board is a point of connection between the academic community and campus administration, and provides a critical faculty voice in the campus’s IT governance structure.