Join UCLA Planetarium for a free, in-person show celebrating the hoped-for launch month of the James Webb Space Telescope. Attendees will get to learn more about the science behind the telescope, what we can look forward to learning from it, and how the telescope works. Following the presentation, there will be a night-sky show with UCLA planetarium’s star projector. There will also be JWST-themed giveaways, a special guest speaker and stargazing (weather permitting).

The James Webb Space Telescope’s technology will study every phase of cosmic history — from within the solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe. Webb’s infrared telescope will explore a wide range of science questions to help us understand the origins of the universe and our place in it, including directly observing light from the first galaxies in the universe and exploring the solar system and distant worlds in greater depth than ever before.

