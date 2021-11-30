“When Pandemics Don’t End: World AIDS Day and the Fight for Decriminalization” will be a virtual event at 5 p.m. PST

Criminal enforcement of HIV continues to affect people living with HIV/AIDS. Laws that criminalize HIV disproportionately harm people of color, women, LGBTQ people and sex workers — precisely the communities HIV-prevention initiatives aim to reach.

On Dec. 1, which is World AIDS Day, the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law and the African American Policy Forum will gather leading thinkers and advocates from the international HIV/AIDS community to discuss 40 years of the HIV/AIDS pandemic and strategies to approach HIV as a public health issue rather than a crime.

