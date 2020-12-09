UCLA Sustainability and Athens Services will host a social hour on Dec. 17 from 4 to 5 p.m. Guests will have a chance to learn about new holiday crafting ideas, such as decorative wreaths, thoughtful DIY gifts and more! Get inspiration from others and enjoy the holiday spirits with the UCLA community.

The participating experts are Bonny Bentzin, deputy-chief sustainability officer; Kikei Wong, zero waste coordinator; and Jennifer Cilloniz, Athens Services zero waste and organics manager.

Please RSVP to receive the Zoom info. Feel free to bring your family and invite your UCLA colleagues! Offensive and disruptive behavior is not welcome. Attendees do not need to be available for the entire social.

For more information on this event, please contact Mark Biedlingmaier, Staff Assembly vice president of wellness, at mbiedlingmaier@conet.uca.edu.