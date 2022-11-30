Join the UCLA Center for Chinese Studies on Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for a Zoom discussion about the widespread demonstrations in cities across China to protest the country’s zero-COVID policy. It took firefighters three hours to control a fire that erupted Nov. 24 in a high-rise apartment building in Urumqi, Xinjiang, China, leaving 10 people dead. Protesters believe rescue efforts were hampered due to security measures the government said it put in place to prevent spread of the virus. The nature of the demonstrations is unlike any seen in China since 1989, triggering discussions and debates throughout Chinese society.

The panel will be moderated by Michael Berry, professor of contemporary Chinese cultural studies and director of the Center for Chinese Studies at UCLA, and Alex Wang, a professor at UCLA School of Law whose research focuses on environmental law and the law and politics of China.

Speakers include: Ting Guo, assistant professor of language studies at the University of Toronto; Neysun Mahboubi, a research scholar of the Center for the Study of Contemporary China at the University of Pennsylvania; Victor Shih, the Ho Miu Lam Professor of China and Pacific Relations at the School of Global Policy and Strategy at UC San Diego; Gina Tam, associate professor of history and co-chair of women and gender studies at Trinity University in San Antonio; and Jeffrey Wasserstrom, Chancellor’s Professor of History at UC Irvine.

Register for the Zoom discussion about the protests in China.