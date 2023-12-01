Come watch — and listen to — the UCLA Symphony perform its first concert of the 2023–24 year at Schoenberg Hall. The campuswide orchestra, which was founded in 2002, draws its membership from throughout the university community and performs a full array of symphonic repertoire.

This event is made possible by the David and Irmgard Dobrow Fund. The program, presented by the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, is part of the 2023–24 Dobrow Series.

The free Dec. 6 concert will start at 8 p.m. Early arrival is recommended. No RSVP is required; seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.