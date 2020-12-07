Staff members are invited to attend the second virtual staff town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 12 to 1 p.m., to hear campus updates on the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County and campus guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus.

UCLA’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force continues to monitor the ever-changing conditions associated with the global pandemic and to develop recommendations to enable members of the UCLA community to teach, learn, discover and work in a sustainable manner. This town hall will be an opportunity to update the campus community on the actions that the task force is taking to help guide UCLA during this challenging time.

The town hall will be moderated by Jessica Alexander, president of UCLA Staff Assembly. The discussion will feature Dr. Peter Katona, clinical professor of medicine in infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine and adjunct professor of public health at the Fielding School of Public Health; Michelle Sityar, executive officer for environment, health and safety; and Lubbe Levin, associate vice chancellor for campus human resources.

Registration is now open. This event will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Questions may be submitted as part of the registration process or directly by email to COVID19@ucla.edu. If you have additional questions, concerns or thoughts about UCLA’s COVID-19 response, please visit UCLA’s COVID-19 resources page or write to COVID19@ucla.edu.