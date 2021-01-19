Denis Chetverikov, associate professor of economics, has been named the co-editor of Econometric Theory, one of the leading journals in the field of econometrics. The journal’s editorial board is composed of noted econometric theorists from leading global institutions.

Econometric Theory, published by Cambridge University Press, fosters multidisciplinary features of econometrics that extend beyond economics. In addition to econometrics, the journal also deals with topics of international economics and trade, international finance, and macroeconomics. Econometrics is the branch of economics concerned with the use of statistics in describing economic systems.

Chetverikov’s recent research includes work on high-dimensional models, shape restrictions and applications of empirical process theory in econometrics. He studied economics and physics in Moscow before receiving his doctorate in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has been published in Econometrica, the Review of Economic Studies, the Annals of Statistics and the Annals of Probability.