Dr. Shane White, a professor of endodontics at the UCLA School of Dentistry, will serve as chair of UCLA’s division of the University of California Academic Senate effective Sept. 1, for the 2020–2021 senate year. In this role, he will lead the organizational framework through which the UCLA faculty participate in systemwide governance.

White received specialty training in both prosthodontics and endodontics as well as a doctoral degree in craniofacial biology. His research focuses on dental biological materials, primarily on tooth enamel itself. His creative activities broadly span basic science, clinical outcomes and teaching approaches. White’s professional background includes several years in private dental practice and in part-time teaching in his native Dublin, Ireland, before he became a three-time Bruin.

Prior leadership roles include chair of the dental school’s section of endodontics, and many UCLA campus-wide and UC systemwide positions, including chair of the university committee on faculty welfare, chair of the university committee on planning and cudget, chair of the university task force on investment and retirement, chair of the University of California Retirement System Advisory Board and membership of multiple presidents’ task forces. Most recently, he chaired the UC Task Force on Non-Discrimination in Health Care.