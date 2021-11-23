Gina Kim, a professor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, has received the best immersive work award at the Geneva International Film Festival. The award recognizes her new film “Tearless,” the second installation in a three-part series addressing the mistreatment of Korean “comfort women” by U.S. soldiers.

The film is a 360-degree, 3D-immersive project about the experiences of women forced by the South Korean government to serve soldiers in camp towns outside of U.S. military bases. The project focuses on these women’s memories within a detainment center called “Monkey House,” which was established by the South Korean government and staffed by the U.S. military in the 1970s to isolate and treat comfort women with sexually transmitted diseases.

While the term “comfort women” has been associated with the Japanese imperial army’s use of sexual slavery before and during the World War II, it is now increasingly understood more generally as instances of government forced prostitution as seen in a recent decision by the Seoul High Court, according to the website for the film.

“Tearless” premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September and has been showcased at museums in major cities including: Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Copenhagen, Hangzhhou, Montreal, Moscow, Paris and Taipei.

The trilogy starts with Kim's 2017 film “Bloodless,” which won the best virtual reality story award at the 74th Venice International Film Festival.

