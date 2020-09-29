Lauren Lee McCarthy, associate professor of design media arts at the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture, was chosen as one of the 11 artists for the first Women at Sundance Adobe Fellowship. The fellowships are designed to support women artists across mediums creating new work in film and media, with a priority on filmmakers from historically underrepresented communities. The fellowship includes a $5,000 cash grant, skill-building workshops, and a year-round mentorship support from both Sundance Institute program staff and Adobe.

In her work McCarthy examines social relationships in the midst of surveillance, automation and algorithmic living. She is a 2019 Creative Capital Grantee, Sundance Institute New Frontier Story Lab Fellow, and has been a resident at Eyebeam, ZERO1 Arts Incubator, CMU STUDIO for Creative Inquiry, Autodesk, NYU ITP and Ars Electronica. McCarthy is the recipient of grants from the Knight Foundation, the Online News Association, Mozilla Foundation, Google AMI, Sundance Institute New Frontiers Labs, Turner Broadcasting, and Rhizome. Her work Someone was awarded the Japan Media Arts Social Impact Award, and her work Lauren was awarded the IDFA DocLab Award for Immersive Non-Fiction.

McCarthy is also the creator of p5.js, an open-source art and education platform that prioritizes access and diversity in learning to code, with over 1.5 million users. She expands on this work in her role as a director of the Processing Foundation, whose mission is to serve those who have historically not had access to the fields of technology, code and art in learning software and visual literacy.