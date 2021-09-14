The National Academy of Medicine has named Dr. Alejandra Casillas, assistant professor-in-residence of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, as one of its emerging leaders in health and medicine scholars to study ways to improve health for all.

The program serves as a platform under which early- to mid-career professionals engage in a variety of activities in the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine during their three-year terms, which began July 1. Along with the other scholars, Casillas will attend biannual meetings in Washington, D.C. with academy leaders and members, plan an annual emerging leaders forum, participate in national academies convening activities, publish National Academy of Medicine Perspectives, and attend the academy’s annual meetings each October.

Casillas, a doctor in the division of general internal medicine and health services research, specializes in the study of health inequities, and is especially interested in medical care access and interventions to improve the quality of life for people of color and people who speak limited English.

“This recognition is a testament to the incredible mentoring and opportunity that I have received throughout my career, especially here at UCLA,” Casillas said. “As a primary care physician and daughter of two Latino immigrant parents I am committed to advancing health equity research in our academic systems and I know that this incredible platform within NAM will help elevate my work to higher levels.”