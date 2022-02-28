r. David Eisenman, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor of community health sciences and director of the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters, will serve on an external advisory committee for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He has been named to a one-year term on the standing committee for the CDC Center for Preparedness and Response, which provides expert advice to the CDC’s Center for Preparedness and Response on scientific, technical, and social issues relevant to public health emergency preparedness and response, or PHEPR.

“I am honored to be part of this effort to provide high-level strategic guidance to CDC, and the center, on emerging issues, research, and activities related to emergency preparedness and response,” said Eisenman, a physician who has led research into public health crisis response for more than two decades. “In the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic and a world where climate change poses an immediate and long-term threat to public health, the U.S. has to be able to absorb the lessons learned from this and past crises and be better prepared for the next one.”