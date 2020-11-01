Dr. John Glaspy, professor of medicine and hematology/oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and chair of scientific protocol review at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, has been chosen as the inaugural Simms/Mann Family Foundation Endowed Chair in Integrative Oncology.

The chair is funded with a $2 million gift that is part of an $18 million endowment commitment from the Simms/Mann Family Foundation. Led by Dr. Victoria Mann Simms and Ronald Simms, the foundation helps support UCLA’s integrative psychosocial care for people with cancer and their families who are dealing with the emotional, psychological and physical burdens of cancer and its treatment.

Psychosocial treatment at Simms/Mann involves a wide range of individual, family and group therapy — not only psychiatric care, but also educational programs in nutrition, spiritual care, qi gong and meditation; and workshops such as healing through art and preparing for surgery.

“Dr. Glaspy has always been a believer in providing a comprehensive treatment approach to cancer patients and their families, emphasizing whole person wellness rather than just simply seeing them as degrees of disease,” said Dr. Victoria Mann Simms. “We are especially proud to recognize Dr. Glaspy as the first chair in integrative oncology and look forward to witnessing his continued impact in the field of oncology.”

Glaspy, who is also the medical director for the Simms/Mann UCLA Center of Integrative Oncology, has helped lead UCLA’s growing cancer care program throughout the southland. He is an advocate for weaving the cancer center’s major accomplishments in technical cancer care into a comprehensive approach to cancer patients and their families, emphasizing the need to heal the whole person by equipping and accompanying patients throughout the much broader dimensions of their cancer journey.

“I am honored to be the first holder of the Simms/Mann Family Foundation Endowed Chair in Integrative Oncology and grateful for their tremendous generosity,” Glaspy said. “I am also especially proud of what the Simms/Mann UCLA Center of Integrative Oncology team has built to provide cancer patients with a much more comprehensive treatment that goes beyond conventional medical care. I am committed to continuing the work of the center and bringing the services offered to all our community oncology clinics.”