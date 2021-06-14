Dr. Onyebuchi Arah, professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, has been chosen as president-elect of the Society for Epidemiologic Research.

The society selects its leadership for a three-year term; Arah will serve as president-elect in 2021–22, president in 2022–23 — including leading the society’s next planned world meeting in 2022 — and past-president in 2023–24.

Arah, who has taught at the Fielding School since 2009, is currently an associate dean at UCLA’s Graduate Division. He is also a member of UCLA’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force.

A physician trained at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, and the University of Ibadan in Nigeria, Arah did his graduate training in Europe. He also trained at the University of Cambridge and is currently an Honorary Skou Professor at the University of Aarhus in Denmark.

The Society for Epidemiologic Research is the oldest and largest general epidemiology society in North America and co-publisher of the American Journal of Epidemiology.

