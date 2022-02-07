Dr. Ting Martin Ma, a radiation oncology resident at UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, was selected by the Conquer Cancer Foundation of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, or ASCO, as a recipient of the foundation’s 2022 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium Merit Awards.

The awards recognize oncology fellows and trainees who are first authors on top-ranking abstracts, which will be presented at the ASCO symposium, which will be held from Feb. 17-19. Ma was one of 30 oncology professionals recognized for their respective field and research advancements within the cancer care community.

“I’m humbled to be one of the recipients of the ASCO GU 2022 Conquer Cancer Merit Award,” Ma said. “I’m extremely grateful to my mentor, Dr. Amar Kishan, for the support over the years that helped lead to this honor.”

Ma’s work focuses on advanced imaging modalities in the diagnosis, staging and treatment delivery of prostate cancer.