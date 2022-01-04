Dr. Tomas Ganz, distinguished professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, was honored recently with the Gold Medal of Charles University of Prague for contributions to the fields of pathophysiology and immunology.

The award was presented to Ganz by the university’s rector, Professor Tomáš Zima, during a ceremony in Prague last year. The commemorative medal is awarded to members of the university’s academic community or to others for advancements in science, education or academia.

Ganz, who was born in Prague, joined the UCLA faculty in 1983 after completing his training in internal and pulmonary medicine at UCLA. His research has focused on the role of peptides in natural immunity and iron metabolism. He serves as a faculty member for the UCLA Center for Iron Disorders and is involved with graduate programs in molecular biology, physiology and pharmacology.

Founded in 1348, Charles University, known historically as the University of Prague, is the largest and oldest university in the Czech Republic and one of the oldest universities in Europe in continuous operation.