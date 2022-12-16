Dwight Read, distinguished professor emeritus of anthropology, received the 2022 Conrad M. Arensberg award from the American Anthropological Association. The award recognizes individuals who have furthered anthropology as a natural science.

Read’s research has addressed methodological and theoretical issues including the statistical modeling of hominid evolution, theory and method of artifact classification, and formal representation of cultural constructs. His current research focuses on modeling the interrelationship between the material and ideational domains in human societies. That has led in part to the development of the Kinship Algebraic Expert System, a computer program that constructs an algebraic model of the logic underlying the structure of a kinship terminology.

The professor, who has authored two books and published more than 200 research articles, is the co-founder and co-senior editor of the Kinship online journal. He is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Read received his doctorate with honors in mathematics from UCLA.