Dr. E. Dale Abel, who holds the chair of the department of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is executive medical director of the UCLA Health Department of Medicine, has received the Endocrine Society Fred Conrad Koch Lifetime Achievement Award.

Abel’s laboratory has provided key insights into the contribution of mitochondrial dysfunction and aberrant insulin signaling to heart-failure risk in diabetes. His research on cardiovascular complications of obesity and insulin resistance has been recognized and supported by the National Institutes of Health for more than two decades.

Among other honors, Abel is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine, the National Academy of Sciences, the Association of American Physicians and the American Society for Clinical Investigation. Since 2012, he has been a principal investigator for the Endocrine Society’s FLARE program, which helps underrepresented groups find careers in endocrinology and diabetes research.

“My accomplishments as an endocrine investigator reflects the efforts of many trainees with whom I have been privileged to work over the past three decades and generosity of mentors and collaborators,” said Abel, the William S. Adams Distinguished Professor of Medicine. “I hope that our work, will ultimately impact the lives of many patients with diabetes.”

