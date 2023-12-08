Dr. E. Dale Abel, chair of the department of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science from the University of the West Indies, which is his alma mater.

He received the degree on Nov. 4 during graduation ceremonies at the university’s Mona, Jamaica campus.

Abel, an endocrinologist, specializes in the molecular mechanisms responsible for cardiac failure in diabetes. He is also executive medical director of the UCLA Health Department of Medicine and an elected member of the Association of American Physicians, the American Society for Clinical Investigation, the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Sciences.