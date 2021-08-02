Three UCLA medical researchers have been honored with the Klingenstein-Simons Fellowship Awards in Neuroscience. The award supports young investigators engaged in basic or clinical research that will deepen scientific understanding of neurological and psychiatric disorders.

The foundation recognized only 13 faculty this year; UCLA earned the most fellowships of any institution. Promoting high-risk projects with potentially high reward, the awards will support:

Aparna Bhaduri, assistant professor of biological chemistry at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA , for her research exploring human brain development and brain cancer.

Laura DeNardo, assistant professor of physiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA , for her investigations into neurons, adaptive behaviors and psychiatric disorders.

Yi-Rong Peng, assistant professor of ophthalmology at the UCLA Stein Eye Institute, for her studies of human vision and ocular diseases.

“Early career can be a challenging time to attract research funding,” said Dr. Kelsey Martin, dean of the medical school. “We are thrilled that the Klingenstein-Simons Foundation chose to advance the innovative research of our highly promising junior faculty.”