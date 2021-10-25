Adriana Lleras-Muney, professor of economics in the UCLA College, has received an R21 grant from the National Institutes of Health to study the health impacts of long-run exposure to pollution based on evidence from military personnel. This award can support projects with periods of up to two years and budgets of up to $275,000.

Lleras-Muney’s research examines the relationships between socio-economic status and health, with a particular focus on education and income. Her most recent work investigates the long-term impact of government policies on children by analyzing the effects of programs like the mother’s pension program and the Civilian Conservation Corps, implemented during the first half of the 20th century.

The R21 grant is intended to encourage exploratory or developmental research by providing support for the early and conceptual stages of project development.