Eddie Cole, associate professor of higher education and organizational change in the UCLA School of Education and Information Studies, has been honored with the Association for the Study of Higher Education’s 2021 Outstanding Book Award for “The Campus Color Line: College Presidents and the Struggle for Black Freedom.”

The award recognizes a book that makes a significant contribution to the study of higher education.

Cole’s book, which was published by Princeton University Press, explores the history of the Black Freedom Movement through the lens of the efforts of college presidents as they dealt with desegregation, equal educational and employment opportunity, housing discrimination, and other critical issues intertwined with higher education.

Cole is also the recipient of the 2018 Early Career Award from the Association for the Study of Higher Education and in 2015 he received a National Academy of Education Spencer Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship, one of the most prestigious awards for scholars working in critical areas of education research.