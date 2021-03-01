Tyrone Howard is one of more than a dozen UCLA professors to be recognized as an influential education scholar.

Thirteen faculty members in the UCLA Department of Education have been highlighted on the 2021 Rick Hess Straight Up Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings, which is published annually in Education Week. UCLA tied with Columbia for the third most scholars on the list, behind Harvard and Stanford.

The list’s top 50 includes Tyrone Howard, director of the UCLA Pritzker Center for Strengthening Children and Families, the UCLA Center for the Transformation of Schools and the UCLA Black Male Institute; Gary Orfield, co-director of the Civil Rights Project/Proyecto Derechos Civiles; and Mike Rose, research professor.

Education faculty on the list include Eva Baker, Eddie R. Cole, Megan Franke, Patricia Gándara, Louis Gomez, Sylvia Hurtado, Jeannie Oakes, John Rogers and Carola Suárez-Orozco. Also featured is Hesham Samy Alim, the David O. Sears Presidential Professor of Social Sciences and professor of anthropology and African American studies.