Maryanne Wolf, distinguished professor of education and director of the UCLA Center for Dyslexia, Diverse Learners and Social Justice, has been elected a permanent member of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, a body of 80 scientists from around the world.

With this appointment, the Vatican recognizes Wolf’s work in applying science to education, in tandem with Pope Francis’ expressed goal of utilizing science to improve the lives of the world’s impoverished populations, particularly children. Wolf is one of a very few women who are members of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, and one of only several academicians directly applying neuroscience to global issues in education.

Prior to arriving at UCLA, Wolf was the John DiBiaggio Professor of Citizenship and Public Service at Tufts University, and the director of the Center for Reading and Language Development in the Eliot-Pearson Department of Child Study and Human Development. She is affiliated with the Dyslexia Center in the UC San Francisco Medical School and with Curious Learning: A Global Literacy Initiative, which she co-founded. Wolf is the 2018-2020 Presidential Fellow in Education at Chapman University.

