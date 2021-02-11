Dr. Edward De Robertis, Norman F. Sprague Professor of Molecular Oncology and distinguished professor of biological chemistry at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, was awarded the 2020 Alexander Kowalevsky Medal, in recognition of his fundamental contributions to scientific understanding of evolutionary developmental biology.

Presented by an international committee of the St. Petersburg Society of Naturalists, the prize was first minted in the 1910s to honor A. O. Kowalevsky, one of the founders of comparative embryology.

Previous awardees include some of the most accomplished scientists in the field of evolutionary development. The award will be presented at a ceremony in St. Petersburg when travel becomes possible.