Eileen Strempel, the inaugural dean of the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, has been voted onto the board of directors of the International Council of Fine Arts Deans, or ICFAD. She will serve on the board for a three-year term.

“I’m deeply honored and humbled to have been voted onto the Board of Directors for ICFAD,” she said. “It’s exciting to deepen our commitment to excellence in global arts leadership and advocacy in higher education.”

Strempel will kick off her tenure by facilitating a conversation on budgets and fiscal management for the council’s new deans discussions series on Feb. 10.

Founded in 1964, ICFAD was the first organization to provide a national network of fine arts administrators to advance the arts. Its members include deans and arts executives in higher education throughout North America and around the world.