Achuta Kadambi, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been named a senior member of the National Academy of Inventors. The selection is particularly notable because, according to Jayde Stewart, director of the academy, “Professor Achuta Kadambi is one of the youngest senior members elected to the National Academy of Inventors.”

The academy was founded in 2010, with the goal of recognizing inventors and increasing the visibility of innovations from academia. Senior members are recognized for holding U.S. patents that have or will bring a real benefit to society.

Kadambi, who joined the UCLA faculty in 2018, holds 13 U.S. patents on cameras and other imaging technologies, such as improved 3D mapping, X-rays, and cameras that see objects around corners.

At UCLA, Kadambi leads the visual machines group, which develops imaging systems that combines computer algorithms and hardware into advanced sight for machines. Such technologies could be incorporated into smart driverless cars, search-and-rescue robots, and advanced imaging for medicine and health care.

Over the years, Kadambi has received many honors and awards, including a Google Faculty Award and the Lemelson-MIT student prize, as well as being named one of Forbes 30 Under 30 class of 2019 (Science). He is also the co-founder and chief scientist for Akasha Imaging, a venture-backed startup that designs camera hardware and artificial intelligence to enhance computer vision.