Ellen Pearlstein, a professor in the UCLA School of Education & Information Studies and the UCLA/Getty Conservation Program, has received a grant from the National Endowment of the Humanities for her preservation education program.

The federal agency recently announced its dedicating $24.7 million to support 208 humanities projects across the country, “from the creation of new digital and educational resources to infrastructure projects at cultural institutions.”

Pearlstein’s project is a continuing education program for collections stewards that would include six online courses, two in-person regional workshops and follow-up mentoring to support the sustained application of the lessons learned. The program will be targeted to Native Americans working with tribal materials at museums and cultural centers across the United States.

Pearlstein’s main areas of interest involve using plant materials as paint binders on cultural objects, indigenous communities and their relationship to conservation decision-making, and the developing role of preventive conservation.