Sergio Carbajo and Jun Chen, assistant professors at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, have received Young Investigator Program Awards from the Office of Naval Research.

Since 2008, the award has supported early-career faculty members who show exceptional promise and creativity in their fields. Carbajo and Chen will each receive a three-year, $750,000 grant to support their research. They join 22 other recipients honored in the 2024 award cohort.

Sergio Carbajo, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, directs the Quantum Light-Matter Cooperative at UCLA. The award will help support his research in improving real-time control of lasers during unpredictable situations and their ability to compensate for atmospheric weather conditions using novel quantum sensing techniques.

Jun Chen, an assistant professor of bioengineering, directs UCLA’s Wearable Bioelectronics Research Group. Chen’s research aims to improve wearable acoustic sensors, making them more flexible and practical for tactical communications.

As an executive branch agency within the Department of Defense, the Office of Naval Research provides technical advice to the chief of naval operations and the secretary of the Navy. Recent UCLA Engineering recipients of the Young Investigator Awards include Xiang “Anthony” Chen and Kunihiko “Sam” Taira.

Read more on the engineering school’s website.