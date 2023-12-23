Three research teams led by the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering have been awarded grants totaling $3.38 million by the National Science Foundation’s Future of Semiconductors design and manufacturing program.

A team led by Benjamin Williams, professor and vice chair of graduate affairs in the electrical and computer engineering department, has been awarded a three-year, $1.96 million grant to develop hybrid electronic-photonic semiconductor devices that will better detect a range of gases at higher frequencies. The team’s co-investigators are Mitchell Spearrin, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering; Aydin Babakhani, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering; and Subramanian Iyer, director of the UCLA Center for Heterogeneous Integration and Performance Scaling and a distinguished professor of electrical and computer engineering.

Kang Wang, a distinguished professor of electrical and computer engineering and the Raytheon Company Professor of Electrical Engineering, has been awarded a two-year, $945,000 grant to address issues in fabricating memory systems designed to increase data transfer to match modern processors’ speeds. His research group will explore the potential of using the Retunable Reconfigurable Racetrack-Memory Acceleration Platform to resolve challenges in systems that combine mature and cutting-edge chip technologies as a reconfigurable logic, processing-in-memory accelerator and high-density memory storage.

In collaboration with UC Berkeley and Boston University, Danijela Cabric, professor and vice chair of undergraduate affairs in the electrical and computer engineering department, has been awarded a three-year, $470,000 grant to develop next-generation wireless communications technologies that can enable advanced cell-free communication and multistatic sensing. The team will demonstrate millimeter wave-integrated circuits and systems that incorporate advanced electronic and photonic components for large-scale distributed antenna arrays.

