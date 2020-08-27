Magali Delmas, professor at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, has received the 2020 Organizations and the Natural Environment Division Distinguished Scholar Award from the Academy of Management for her work to understand individual motivations that drive sustainable decision-making.

Delmas’ research spans the intersection of economics and management, focusing strategies that use information to promote conservation behavior. Her work on how consumer values influence decision-making guided the adoption of residential energy-efficient solutions and helped companies lower their environmental footprints.

The ONE award recognizes a prominent scholar whose contributions have been central to the development of the field of environmental management and sustainable business. It is awarded annually to academics who have started difficult conversations, enhanced the ONE community and spawned new ideas.

Fueled by more than $5 million in grants, Delmas’ work has generated more than 11,400 citations, with 29 of her publications have attracting more than 100 citations. Her award winning book, “The Green Bundle: Pairing the Market with the Planet,” helps managers market products that benefit both consumers and the environment.

Delmas is also a professor of management at the UCLA Andersen School of Management. She is the director of the UCLA Center for Corporate Environmental Performance and previously served as president of the Alliance for Research in Corporate Sustainability, an organization dedicated to advancing academic research on corporate sustainability.