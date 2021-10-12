Dr. Onyebuchi Arah, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, has been honored by the American College of Epidemiology with its 2021 outstanding contributions to epidemiology award. The American College of Epidemiology is a professional organization dedicated to continued education and advocacy for epidemiologists in their efforts to promote good science and the public health.

Arah was recognized for his contributions to method development in public health. His research deals with bias analysis, the global context of health and health care in developing countries and the global socioeconomic context of chronic diseases. Arah’s work has been recognized by the ACE as instrumental in moving the field of public health forward in the post-COVID-19 era.

Arah is currently an associate dean of UCLA’s Graduate Division and has served as the chair of the Fielding School’s international health committee, director of the school’s Center for Global and Immigrant Health and as the founding associate dean for global health. Arah is also president-elect of the Society for Epidemiologic Research.