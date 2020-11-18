Eric Scerri, a professor of chemistry and a historian and philosopher of science at UCLA, has been ranked as the second-most influential academic in the field of chemistry over the last decade by Academic Influence. Scerri is known for his books on the periodic table and the philosophy of chemistry.

A team of academics and data scientists at Academic Influence looked at influential chemists over the last decade to determine the most influential chemists in the modern era. Based on their ranking methodology, the individuals included on the list have significantly impacted the academic discipline of chemistry from 2010 to 2020.

The 10 chemists, in order of ranking, are: Carolyn Bertozzi, Eric Scerri, Ada Yonath, Jean-Pierre Sauvage, Fraser Stoddart (UCLA professor emeritus), Paul Anastas, Omar Yaghi, George Schatz, George Whitesides and Harry Gray.

Scerri’s first book on the periodic table was awarded the Newby McCoy prize by the UCLA chemistry department and was a Choice Magazine best academic book of the year. His second book on this subject was also a Choice Magazine academic book of the year. His most recent book, “A Tale of Seven Elements,” was named among the top 12 science books of 2013 by New Scientist magazine. In addition, Scerri has published two books of his own collected research papers and has edited three books on the philosophy of chemistry and the elements. His books have been translated into 12 languages, and he is currently working on a new book about the rare earth elements. He is also the founder and editor-in-chief of Foundations of Chemistry, an international journal that covers all aspects of chemistry.

As a full-time lecturer at UCLA for the past 21 years, Scerri has taught more than 20,000 chemistry undergraduates as well as classes in the history and philosophy of science. His research covers many areas, including chemical education and historical and philosophical questions, such as the relationship between chemistry and quantum physics.

Scerri has appeared on radio and television and frequently lectures in countries all around the world. He has published more than 100 articles in professional journals as well as magazines including Scientific American, American Scientist, New Scientist and Chemistry World.